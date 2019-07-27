MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch: We are ‘At War’ With Republican ‘Liars, Cheaters, and Stealers’ (VIDEO)

If there was an award for most unhinged journalist of the Trump era, it would undoubtedly go to Donny Deutsch. The MSNBC contributor and host of poorly-rated Saturday Night Politics has embraced the politics of gaslighting in the Trump era like few other cable news pundits.
On Friday’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, theTrump deranged Deutsch went nuclear about the prospects of Trump winning re-election in 2020. After co-host Joe Scarborough added to the collection of Mitch McConnell monikers, Deutsch began by saying that Democrats in 2020 are “in a war” against “liars, cheaters, and stealers”:
Joe, Joe, you’re doing this because it’s something you started yesterday and I want to wind back yesterday because, to me, something — I’ve been on if show ten years frankly and I have listened to a lot, I have listened to you a lot. We’ve brawled on the air a lot and what you said in a couple of minutes yesterday to me is the most important thing that’s ever been said on this show, on any show on this air, and that is we are at war. It is time for the Democrats to wake up. We are playing against cheaters and liars or stealers and, with all due respect to Michelle Obama, when they go high — and when they go low, we’ve got to do whatever we have to do. – READ MORE