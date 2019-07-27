MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch: We are ‘At War’ With Republican ‘Liars, Cheaters, and Stealers’ (VIDEO)

If there was an award for most unhinged journalist of the Trump era, it would undoubtedly go to Donny Deutsch. The MSNBC contributor and host of poorly-rated Saturday Night Politics has embraced the politics of gaslighting in the Trump era like few other cable news pundits.

On Friday’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, theTrump deranged Deutsch went nuclear about the prospects of Trump winning re-election in 2020. After co-host Joe Scarborough added to the collection of Mitch McConnell monikers, Deutsch began by saying that Democrats in 2020 are “in a war” against “liars, cheaters, and stealers”: