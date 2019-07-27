Mark Levin: ‘Coward,’ ‘Pompous Ass’ Jerry Nadler Has ‘Declared War on the American People’

Friday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Mark Levin, author of “Unfreedom of the Press,” criticized House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) for efforts to force the issue of impeachment of President Donald Trump in the House of Representatives.

Levin called on his listeners to take on Nadler and his allies because he said Nadler and his Democratic colleagues had “declared war on the American people.”

“We need to take on these bastards,” he said. “We need to take them on politically. We need to engage them on a constitutional basis, on a factual basis, on every basis whatsoever. They have declared war today. Mr. Nadler has declared war on the American people. Mr. Nadler has declared war on the office of the presidency and the president of the United States. Mr. Nadler is hellbent on reversing the election results of 2016 and disenfranchising nearly 63 million of you. Mr. Nadler is a throwback. He’s a reprobate from one congressional district out of 435 congressional districts – a dark blue district filled with reds.” – READ MORE