Cohen (D): Lock Barr Up Unless He Agrees to Testify (VIDEO)

Rep. Steve Cohen (D., Tenn.) wants the House Judiciary Committee to use the sergeant at arms to force Attorney General William Barr to testify before the committee.

When pressed, Cohen said Barr should be locked up “unless he agrees to participate.”

“So Chairman Nadler has talked about moving to contempt proceedings if the attorney general doesn’t comply. What would that actually look like?” CNN host Anderson Cooper asked Cohen on Friday.

“Well I hope it would be inherent contempt because in inherent contempt we go out and take him and bring him in and have him personally brought to the House. If it is a —” Cohen began. – READ MORE