Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York Thinks Bill Barr Should Resign as Attorney General

A Democratic lawmaker from New York this morning has joined other progressives and liberals in calling for the resignation of Attorney General William Barr over his handling of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, which found no collusion or cooperation by President Donald Trump or his associates with Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Barr — who spent hours on Wednesday answering questions from senators in a committee hearing — said he would not then testify again on Thursday if he was going to be questioned by aides and lawyers of senators but not the senators themselves.

Here’s what Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter on Thursday morning: “Chairman Nadler just received a letter from Barr refusing to comply with our subpoena for the unredacted Mueller report & underlying materials. That is unacceptable. I will urge the chairman to proceed w/contempt citation. This is extremely dangerous behavior from Trump and Barr.”

AOC is not alone in her call for Barr’s resignation, of course.

Former Vice President Joe Biden — who recently tossed his hat in the ring for the 2020 Democratic nomination to the presidency — joined other Dems in calling for the attorney general’s resignation, even though Biden once referred to Barr as “a heck of an honorable guy.” – READ MORE