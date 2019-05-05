Biden Accuses GOP of Racism for Backing Voter ID Laws: ‘You’ve Got Jim Crow Sneaking Back In’

Former Vice President Joe Biden accused the Republican Party of racism for supporting voter identification laws.

Although laws vary between states, voter identification laws required that a government-issued ID be presented before a voter reaches the ballot box. In some states, the ID must be presented on at the polls while others only require an ID for voter registration.

During a campaign event in South Carolina on Saturday night, Biden claimed Republicans want to use voter identification laws in the same way the south used Jim Crow laws to prevent black voters from reaching the polls. He claimed that Republicans don’t want minority communities to vote because it could hurt their chances at winning.

“Folks, last year, 24 states introduced or enacted at least 70 bills to curtail the right to vote and guess what, mostly directed at people of color. You see it. We’ve got Jim Crow sneaking back in. No, I mean it. Why? Why? Because they know. You saw what happened in North Carolina. You saw what happened in Georgia. You saw what happened in Florida. Why? Cause you know if everybody has an equal right to vote, guess what, they lose.”

Biden’s claims were quickly used by other Democrats, including the Democratic Coalition, which quoted the former vice president and added the hashtag “bigot president” in a smear against President Donald Trump. – READ MORE