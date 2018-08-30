Cohen accepts ‘he’s going to go to jail for some time’

President Trump‘s former personal attorney Michael Cohen accepts that will not receive a presidential pardon and will need to serve jail time after pleading guilty to bank and tax fraud last week.

“He’s very resigned to doing the time. He’s resigned to the fact that he’s going to go to jail for some time,” a source familiar with Cohen’s thinking told CNN in a report published Wednesday.

Cohen pleaded guilty to bank and tax fraud as well as campaign violations in which he implicated the president without naming him directly. It is seen as unlikely that Cohen might receive a pardon, with Trump publicly criticizing him.

“If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!” Trump tweeted last week.

The source told CNN that Cohen has been worn down by the investigation and grew reluctant to protect Trump. – READ MORE

The Latest Wall Street Journal/nbc News Poll Shows President Trump’s Job Approval Rating At A Near Record High And Unaffected By The News About Paul Manafort And Michael Cohen.

A poll taken by WSJ/NBC before the news broke about the conviction of Trump’s one time campaign chair Paul Manafort and the guilty plea from Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen, had the president sitting with 46 percent approval and 51 percent disapproval.

These same pollsters went back to the well in the days immediately following the Manafort/Cohen news, those days where the media screamed “impeachment” hundreds of time, and found only statistical noise; no real shift against Trump: 44 percent approve/52 percent disapprove.

That is only a total move of three points, which is well within the poll’s margin of error.

In fact, that 46 percent approval number is a record high for Trump in this particular poll, which means that despite a media jihad that began last month with the fabricated controversy over separating illegal alien adults and children (something practiced by the Obama administration), the president is in superb shape. – READ MORE