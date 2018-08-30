Berkeley, Calif., center of Antifa violence, ranked No. 3 ‘best city to live in’

Berkeley, Calif., a city that in recent years has become the epicenter of violence from so-called Antifa demonstrators, has been named the third-best city to live in across the U.S.

According to the 2018 Niche rankings, Berkeley scored the top rating for quality of public schools, nightlife and living situations for families.

(…)

Earlier this month, the Berkeley Police Department arrested 20 people during the dueling California demonstrations between Antifa and some individuals associated with the so-called “alt-right” movement.

Members of Antifa were seen smashing windows of the U.S. Marines Corps recruitment office on Shattuck Avenue.

In comparison, the violence this month was a relatively small skirmish with little injuries or damage to the property. Last year in February, the far-left agitators shut down a University of California, Berkeley, event featuring a conservative speaker and went on to riot in the city, causing approximately $100,000 in damage.- READ MORE

The Berkeley Police Department in California posted the identities of arrested Antifa protesters on its Twitter feed after a Sunday “alt-right” rally, leading to accusations that the department is siding with far-right activists and targeting the left, according to The Guardian.

After about 20 people were arrested at a “No to Marxism in Berkeley” rally, most of them Antifa counterprotesters, the department publicized their names, photographs and cities of residence on social media.

“It really seemed to us like the Berkeley police department was there to … target the anti-fascist protesters,” said Jay Kim, executive director of the Berkeley chapter of the National Lawyers Guild.

At the Sunday rally, Berkeley police enforced new city rules that prohibited weapons or anything that can be used for a riot, as well as masks.

The result was a string of arrests made, many of them under the citation of “possession of a banned weapon” or “working with others to commit a crime.”

Antifa counter-protesters, known for often wearing masks, made up a majority of the arrests. While the imbalance could be a result of Antifa’s masks and the inherently disruptive nature of counter-protests, some feel it is a sign of animosity toward left-wing activists.

“It’s clear that the cops have chosen sides and that they think of the left as their enemies,” said Sam Menefee-Libey, a Washington D.C. activist, to the Guardian. “The cops are doing something that Nazis do all the time, which is dox people.” – READ MORE