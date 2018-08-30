CNN fires back at Trump: ‘CNN does not lie’

CNN on Wednesday fired back at President Trump for his comments lashing out at the network, writing on Twitter that “CNN does not lie.”

The comments from came shortly after Trump stepped up his attacks against CNN and veteran reporter Carl Berstein over a July report about the 2016 Trump Tower meeting.

“Make no mistake, Mr. President, CNN does not lie,” the official Twitter account for CNN Communications tweeted late Wednesday. “We report the news. And we report when people in power tell lies. CNN stands by our reporting and our reporters. There may be many fools in this story but @carlbernstein is not one of them.”

Trump earlier on Wednesday tweeted that CNN "is being torn apart from within based on their being caught in a major lie and refusing to admit the mistake."

A cross-section of media pros say CNN is facing a credibility crisis for standing by a report on the infamous 2016 Trump Tower meeting despite ex-Clinton aide Lanny Davis admitting he was an anonymous source and recanting key details he provided CNN for the story. Many observers have slammed CNN for the way it has handled the scandal and some feel it proves the network cares more about pushing anti-Trump agenda than being right.

DePauw University professor and media analyst Jeffrey McCall told Fox News that the situation “demonstrates exactly why so many news consumers give the media low credibility scores in this era” and said that “CNN went out on a limb in the first place by using Lanny Davis as a source and the story eventually collapsed.”

Davis, the high-powered attorney of President Trump’s longtime “fixer”-turned-foe Michael Cohen, admitted Monday he was an anonymous source after The Washington Post outed him as a source for its own version of the story. The attorney told BuzzFeed News that he regretted being the anonymous source as well as his subsequent denial. The CNN story, which cited multiple “sources,” claimed Cohen said President Trump knew in advance about the Trump Tower sit-down. However, Trump has repeatedly denied any advance knowledge of the meeting and CNN has stood by its reporting amid widespread criticism.

“They are fiction made up by the Fake News reporters. Look at the lie that Fake CNN is now in,” President Trump tweeted on Wednesday. “They got caught red handed! Enemy of the People!”

McCall said that it was “risky to use such a self-interested source such as Davis in that story initially” and once he recanted “CNN owed the news consuming community an explanation and perhaps even an apology.”

The apology has not come, even after CNN published a new report that acknowledged the changing stories of Davis on Tuesday. In addition to other criticisms such as possibly outing Cohen as a source, CNN’s follow up fails to explain why the original report claimed Davis declined comment when he was actually used as a source.

"The journalistic world must be more cautious about using unnamed sources and they particularly can't be using unnamed sources who have a reason to be playing the reporters. And when stories fall apart, news organizations need to be big enough to acknowledge human errors," McCall said. "CNN's refusal to sort this story out in front of the public lends support to the right-leaning critics who suggest CNN is more about pushing an anti-Trump agenda than getting stories to be factually correct."