Cockroach crawled inside sleeping woman’s ear, tormenting her for nine days

This is a total nightmare: A cockroach crawled inside a Florida woman’s ear while she was sleeping. It took nine days and three doctors to get the insect out.

Katie Holley, who wrote about her horrifying experience in a SELF column, said about a month ago, she woke up in the middle of the night “startled,” feeling like “someone placed a chip of ice” in her left earhole. It wasn’t ice.

She inserted a cotton swab in her ear and “felt something move,” she writes. When she pulled the swab out, two brown LEGS were stuck to the tip. Hysterical, she called in her husband, who confirmed there was a roach inside her ear, she writes. He attempted to pull it out using a pair of tweezers, but only managed to pull out two more legs.

It was time to go to the emergency room.

“As I walked to the car, I could feel the roach trying to wiggle deeper into my ear canal,” she recalls. “It was an awful feeling, one that was not necessarily painful, but psychologically torturous.” – READ MORE

