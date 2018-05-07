Bill Maher attacks ‘Baghdad Bob’ Sarah Huckabee Sanders Over Her ‘Bulls**t’ (VIDEO)

Bill Maher believes the White House daily press briefings have had their day.

On Friday’s broadcast of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” the host groaned at the outrage over fellow comedian Michelle Wolf’s speech at last weekend’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. He said she “did a great job.”

Critics have suggested the association should stop inviting comedians to host the event, but Maher disagreed and proposed the White House instead scrap its daily press briefing conducted by press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1