Bill Maher attacks ‘Baghdad Bob’ Sarah Huckabee Sanders Over Her ‘Bulls**t’ (VIDEO)
Bill Maher believes the White House daily press briefings have had their day.
On Friday’s broadcast of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” the host groaned at the outrage over fellow comedian Michelle Wolf’s speech at last weekend’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. He said she “did a great job.”
Critics have suggested the association should stop inviting comedians to host the event, but Maher disagreed and proposed the White House instead scrap its daily press briefing conducted by press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. – READ MORE
