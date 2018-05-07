True Pundit

‘If Your Seatbelt Isn’t Tight, You F*cked Up’: Possibly Drunk Flight Attendant Goes HAM on United Flight

A United Airlines flight attendant was allegedly drunk and cursed during boarding announcements, according to reports.

“If your seatbelt isn’t tight, you [expletive] up,” the flight attendant reportedly said.

According to The Telegraph, United Airlines refunded passengers on the plane, which was heading from Denver to North Dakota.

Police in Williston, North Dakota, said they got a call from airport officials before the flight landed on Thursday. They said that an occupant was intoxicated and also had a medical condition. – READ MORE

