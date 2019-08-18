Rand Paul on ‘Left-Wing Mob’ Wishing Him Death on Twitter: ‘Who Are These People?’ (VIDEO)

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), joined by his wife Kelley, went on “Fox & Friends” Thursday to talk about his lengthy recovery from a violent attack from almost two years ago by one of his neighbors.

Paul said after his attack he was subject to wishes of death or another assault on Twitter, one of which came from actor Tom Arnold and was retweeted by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

“[O]ne of the disturbing things, though, is to see that there’s still so much hatred out there. We announced that I was having surgery and thousands of people on Twitter are swarming to wish … that I had either died or that someone would assault me again,” Paul lamented.

"This is supposed to be a right-wing phenomenon, but I see thousands of people on Twitter, this left-wing mob wishing that I were dead, and I'm like, 'Who are these people?"