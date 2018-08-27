Stormy Daniels says she’s willing to testify before Congress

Adult-film star Stormy Daniels on Sunday said she will “happily” testify before Congress about the $130,000 payment she received from President Trump‘s former lawyer Michael Cohen in 2016.

“If Donald Trump has done things he shouldn’t have during his campaign, he should be impeached,” Daniels told British tabloid the Mirror. “If he has broken the law he should be arrested and treated like anyone else.”

“I’ll happily testify under oath and prove my story is true,” she added.

Daniels’s comments come days after Cohen pleaded guilty to eight criminal counts, including two campaign finance-related charges tied to his payments to Daniels and former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal. Both women were alleging affairs with Trump when Cohen facilitated the payments. – READ MORE

As conservative talk radio star Mark Levin made clear Tuesday, through an interview with a former Federal Elections Commission chairman, the Cohen plea bargain is not exactly the slam dunk against Trump that it’s being portrayed by the mainstream media.

And it wasn’t just Levin. Bradley Smith, a Clinton-appointed member of FEC from 2000 to 2005 and its chairman in 2004, agreed.

Early in the interview with Levin, in response to a hypothetical situation Levin described, Bradley said a payment such as the one involving Cohen, which related to behavior that took place prior to a potential candidate’s political campaign, “should not be” considered a campaign violation

In the interview, Smith — the former chairman of the FEC, remember — makes the point over and over again that just the fact that an expenditure might help a candidate’s public image does not make every penny a candidate spends a matter of campaign finance law. – READ MORE