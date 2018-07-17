FAKE NEWS: HuffPost Touts Mythical Trump ‘Elevator Tape’ — Admits No One Is ‘Confident It Exists’

Rumors have swirled around Washington, D.C., for some time. No one’s ever printed them, though, because, much like the “Yellow Dossier,” there’s not one bit of evidence to prove the rumors.

But the HuffPost on Thursday ran with the story. “The Hunt For ‘Every Trump Reporter’s White Whale’: The Elevator Tape,” said the headline. “All your favorite media outlets (plus Tom Arnold) are racing to find a damning tape that might not even exist,” said the subhed.

A tape might exist of Trump doing something in an elevator, though exactly where that somewhere is and what that something might be, no one in media can say. That’s because no one in media seems to have seen the tape — or is even confident it exists. https://t.co/yq8cyjfCfm — HuffPost (@HuffPost) July 15, 2018

The news peg? The Daily Beast ran a story that mentions the “elevator tape.”

As the Access Hollywood fallout spread, the TMZ tip line received an email from a lawyer in Los Angeles claiming to have another bombshell tape of Trump in an elevator in Trump Tower, seven sources familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. (The Daily Beast has uncovered no proof that the tape exists after interviews with more than a dozen former and current TMZ staffers and others with knowledge of the situation.) – READ MORE

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley demanded on Saturday that a Washington Post reporter “retract” his claim that she said there were 250,000 U.S. citizens living in poverty.

Policy reporter Jeff Stein and race and economics reporter Tracy Jan wrote a story titled “The Trump administration has a new argument for dismantling the social safety net: It worked” on Friday.

Stein tweeted the 250,000 figure that Haley says she “never said” with a link to his story on Friday.

“The Haley number above, I should note, is for ‘extreme poverty,’” he tweeted less than 10 minutes later on Friday, without deleting the incorrect tweet. The incorrect tweet received 299 retweets. The correction tweet received eight.