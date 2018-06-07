Trump Tweets Potential Bombshell, Comey’s Former Assistant Freaks Out

President Donald Trump ignited a firestorm late on Tuesday when he potentially revealed new information that, if true, would be a major development in the timeline of events regarding when the FBI’s counterintelligence operation into the Trump campaign began.

“Wow, Strzok-Page, the incompetent & corrupt FBI lovers, have texts referring to a counter-intelligence operation into the Trump Campaign dating way back to December, 2015,” Trump tweeted. “SPYGATE is in full force! Is the Mainstream Media interested yet? Big stuff!”

Wow, Strzok-Page, the incompetent & corrupt FBI lovers, have texts referring to a counter-intelligence operation into the Trump Campaign dating way back to December, 2015. SPYGATE is in full force! Is the Mainstream Media interested yet? Big stuff! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

ZERO, repeat, ZERO indication this cited passage refers to the Trump campaign, Russia, or anything election-related. I’m the last one to give Page or Strzok the benefit of the doubt, but there is ZERO indication these texts from December 2015 are referring to the President. https://t.co/H33cYdJA5s — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) June 6, 2018

Former FBI Director James Comey’s former assistant at the FBI and current CNN analyst Josh Campbell reacted strongly to Trump’s tweet – READ MORE

