Trump Tweets Potential Bombshell, Comey’s Former Assistant Freaks Out

President Donald Trump ignited a firestorm late on Tuesday when he potentially revealed new information that, if true, would be a major development in the timeline of events regarding when the FBI’s counterintelligence operation into the Trump campaign began.

“Wow, Strzok-Page, the incompetent & corrupt FBI lovers, have texts referring to a counter-intelligence operation into the Trump Campaign dating way back to December, 2015,” Trump tweeted. “SPYGATE is in full force! Is the Mainstream Media interested yet? Big stuff!”

Former FBI Director James Comey’s former assistant at the FBI and current CNN analyst Josh Campbell reacted strongly to Trump’s tweet – READ  MORE

