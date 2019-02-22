CNN’s Lemon: It’s Not Jussie Smollett’s Fault He Lost In Court Of Public Opinion (VIDEO)

CNN’s Don Lemon complained on Wednesday that it was not Jussie Smollett’s fault that he lost the battle in the court of public opinion after the “Empire” actor was charged with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report.

.@donlemon doesn't think it's @JussieSmollett's fault he's already lost in the "court of public opinion." Thinks maybe he got bad advice. He also says @RobinRoberts did a "terrific" job interviewing Smollett. I wish, I wish to God, I was making this up. pic.twitter.com/wgPe6sXQyL — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 21, 2019