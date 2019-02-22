CNN’s Lemon: It’s Not Jussie Smollett’s Fault He Lost In Court Of Public Opinion (VIDEO)

CNN’s Don Lemon complained on Wednesday that it was not Jussie Smollett’s fault that he lost the battle in the court of public opinion after the “Empire” actor was charged with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report.
.@donlemon doesn't think it's @JussieSmollett's fault he's already lost in the "court of public opinion." Thinks maybe he got bad advice. He also says @RobinRoberts did a "terrific" job interviewing Smollett.
I wish, I wish to God, I was making this up. pic.twitter.com/wgPe6sXQyL
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 21, 2019
Smollett, who was arrested Thursday morning, was charged with allegedly lying to police about a hate crime that law enforcement officials claim he orchestrated against himself because he was dissatisfied with the tens of thousands of dollars that he was making per episode.
In a clip flagged by The Washington Free Beacon’s David Rutz, Lemon argued that it was not Smollett’s fault that he lost the public relations battle in the court of public opinion.
“In the court of public opinion, Jussie has lost,” Lemon said. “He’s lost the fight in the court of public opinion.”- READ MORE