THE SHOE HEARD ‘ROUND THE WORLD: Nike Stocks Skid After Star Blows Through Sneaker In Big College Game

How’d you like to have been a Nike PR guru on Wednesday night? You’re sitting on the couch, munching away, watching No. 8 North Carolina play No. 1 Duke, when Zion Williamson makes a hard cut on the basketball floor and his Nike-brand shoe explodes.

Zion’s Nike shoe rip in slo-mo pic.twitter.com/UYQuoDMxq5 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 21, 2019

B

The disaster happened just 33 seconds into the big game, and Williamson, who injured his knee, left the court, never to return.

Worse, how’d you like to be the Nike guy who thought up the ad campaign slogan “It’s gotta be the shoes!” Oh, it’s the shoes, all right.

Williamson, a 6 ‘7″, 285-pound foward who is widely considered the top college basketball player in the country and one of the top NBA prospects in the past decade, suffered a twisted knee after he broke through his Nike PG 2.5 PE. Luckily, the injury was just a mild knee sprain.- READ MORE