CNN’s Jim Acosta: Trump’s Address Needed a ‘Surgeon General’s Warning’ — ‘It Was Hazardous to the Truth’

Cnn Reporter Jim Acosta Attacked President Donald Trump Following His Oval Office Address To The Nation Tuesday.

“That address probably should have come with a surgeon general’s warning — it was hazardous to the truth,” Acosta said.

“There were a number of claims that the president made in that speech that are just not going to stand up to the facts. You mentioned a couple of them, one of them being this thing that he’s said over and over again that the new trade deal with Mexico is going to somehow pay for the wall,” Acosta continued.

"Chris, this just goes back to what we were all anticipating before this address, and that is that this was primarily going to be recycled rhetoric from the president's rallies and his immigration speeches and I think that's pretty much what we got."