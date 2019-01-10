5 Senators Reintroduce Wall Act to Fully Fund Border Wall

Five Republican Senators Reintroduced The Wall Act Tuesday, A Bill To Fully Fund A Wall Along The U.s. Southern Border.

“Their legislation, first introduced last December, is also the first bill that will fund the wall by identifying specific funding sources,” read a Tuesday announcement from the five senators. The five are Senators are Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Mike Rounds (R-SD), John Kennedy (R-LA), Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Bill Cassidy (R-LA).

“We need to build the wall,” said Inhofe. “Over the past two weeks, Democrats have refused to secure our border from drugs, human trafficking, and crime all because they are determined to oppose any policy of President Trump—even policies they have supported in the past.”

Inhofe said the Wall Act "fully funds the wall by assessing penalties on illegal immigration and closing loopholes that allow unauthorized immigrants to receive federal benefits, protecting the integrity of hardworking American citizens' tax dollars. It's that simple."