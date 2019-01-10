Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO worth $137 billion, to divorce wife of 25 years

Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie are divorcing after 25 years of marriage, the AmazonCEO and Washington Post owner has announced, potentially leading to the costliest divorce settlement in history with $137 billion at stake.

The richest man in the world, currently worth about $137 billion, according to Bloomberg, made the divorce announcement on Wednesday on his Twitter.

“We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,” read the statement signed by both of them.