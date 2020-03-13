CNN’s Jim Acosta Calls Trump Racist For Pointing Out Origin of Coronavirus – Just Weeks After He Did the Same Thing

CNN reporter Jim Acosta accused President Trump of ‘xenophobia’ for pointing out the foreign origins of the coronavirus, despite doing the same thing himself weeks earlier.

In an address to the nation from the Oval Office Wednesday night, the President updated Americans on what steps his administration is taking in order to blunt the spread of the disease.

On CNN, Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta says President @realDonaldTrump referring to the coronavirus as a “foreign virus” “smacks of xenophobia.” pic.twitter.com/1aibFjZp5R — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 12, 2020

Trump noted – accurately – that the coronavirus outbreak “started in China” and that the White House was embarking on “the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history.”

Acosta reported back to his equally unintelligent colleague Chris Cuomo at anti-Trump headquarters, and declared the President’s perfectly correct statements to be – you guessed it – racist!

“The other thing, Chris, that I think we should point out, at one point during the address the president referred to the Coronavirus as a quote, ‘foreign virus,’” Acosta recorded for his diary. – READ MORE

