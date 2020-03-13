Report: New Docs Show FBI Knew by 2017 Flynn and Trump Weren’t Part of Any “Russian Collusion”

Award-winning investigative journalist John Soloman uncovered a bombshell in newly declassified documents.

The newly declassified documents are FBI memos, interview notes, and court filings. Solomon reported that these docs now prove that shortly after President Trump’s January 20, 2017 inauguration the FBI knew that General Michael Flynn was not a Russian agent.

The FBI also knew that Trump was not involved in any “Russian collusion,” yet that absurd conspiracy theory dragged on and on.

In addition, the notes also indicated that everyone knew Christopher Steele’s dossier was likely bogus.

What a scam job they pulled on the American people.

“Just the News” is John Solomon’s new website. And he obtained a Special Counsel letter from 2018 sent to Flynn’s lawyers that said, “According to an internal DOJ memo dated January 30, 2017, after the Jan. 24 interview, the FBI advised that based on the interview the FBI did not believe Flynn was acting as an agent of Russia.” – READ MORE

