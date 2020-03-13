Fmr Coronavirus Patient: ‘The Hysteria Has Just Gotten Out of Control’

Friday on “Fox & Friends,” 65-year-old Jerri Jorgensen, a former Diamond Princess cruise ship coronavirus patient, detailed her sickness and the fallout since being diagnosed with the disease.

Jorgenson revealed after running a slight fever and feeling “a bit off” for a few hours on the cruise ship, she is no longer testing positive for COVID-19. She said the “hysteria” since she has gotten back home to Utah has gotten “out of control.”

“The hysteria has just gotten out of control,” Jorgenson declared. “All the toilet paper being gone — I don’t get the toilet paper thing. I really don’t.”

“hen I went to my gym, everyone was hugging me — even people that I didn’t know were hugging me and saying, ‘Oh, I’ve been following your story. It’s so good to have you back.’ Everything was great. I get home, get a call from management saying, ‘We just need to be careful because we have a lot of senior citizens in our gym.’ I go, ‘I’m a senior citizen, wait, what about me?’ And I’m the safest one in the gym — probably the safest person in Utah because I’ve been through quarantine and tested more than once negative,” Jorgensen outlined. “It is what it is.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --