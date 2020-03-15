Ousted Sen. McCaskill Falsely Claims GOP Senator Hasn’t Held Hearings on Coronavirus (VIDEO)

Sen. Ron Johnson (R., Wis.) pushed back forcefully Wednesday after former Democratic senator Claire McCaskill claimed he hadn’t held Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearings to address the Wuhan coronavirus.

“Claire doesn’t know what she’s talking about,” Johnson told MSNBC after McCaskill ripped the committee chairman on Morning Joe.

“It’s a ridiculous charge,” Johnson said. “I actually can walk and chew gum at the same time. I think you can tell from my earlier answer, I’m fully briefed because this administration has been incredibly accessible in terms of coronavirus, so most of my time and effort has been about border issues, coronavirus, cybersecurity.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --