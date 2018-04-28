Trump touts ‘historic’ Korean summit: ‘KOREAN WAR TO END’

President Trump touted the “historic meeting” between North and South Korea early Friday and said the U.S. should be “very proud” of the progress, as leaders from the two nations pledged to clear the peninsula of nuclear weapons.

The president’s tweets came during a summit in the Peace House in Panmunjom between North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

“After a furious year of missile launches and Nuclear testing, a historic meeting between North and South Korea is now taking place. Good things are happening, but only time will tell!” Trump tweeted.

The Korean leaders announced they would work to achieve a “nuclear-free Korean Peninsula,” and also expressed hope to officially end the 1950-53 Korean War by the end of the year, though it is not clear at this point the steps the leaders will take to achieve denuclearization.

“KOREAN WAR TO END! The United States, and all of its GREAT people, should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea!” Trump tweeted, minutes later. – READ MORE

