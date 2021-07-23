CNN’s Dr. Wen: ‘Vaccine Mandates Are Something that Will Have to Come’

On Thursday, CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen pushed for vaccine mandates as the country deals with the Delta variant.

Wen told “CNN Newsroom” that proof of vaccination “would be really key” to allowing people to take off their masks, adding that “vaccine mandates are something that will have to come.”

“I definitely think that the Biden administration should be thinking about these things, and this is the reason why it should not just be a decision of the CDC,” Wen outlined. “Part of the problem, I think, is that the Biden administration has been equating following the science with listening to one scientific institution when actually the implication is not just about the actual data and the physical science. It’s also about social science and people’s behaviors and what’s likely to come as a result of them.”- READ MORE

