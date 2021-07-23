Psaki: ‘Unvaccinated people should be more fearful’ than the vaccinated of delta variant

The White House on Thursday said unvaccinated individuals “should be more fearful” amid the threat of the delta variant of COVID-19, while deferring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on any updated mask guidance.

As the Biden administration pushes to get Americans vaccinated against COVID-19, White House press secretary Jen Psaki delivered another warning to those unvaccinated.

Psaki cited a CBS News poll that showed that vaccinated Americans are more fearful about the delta variant than unvaccinated people.

“That’s clearly concerning to us because unvaccinated people should be more fearful,” Psaki said.

Meanwhile, Psaki was asked whether the Biden administration was weighing pushing a new mask mandate, after a Washington Post report said White House aides are in talks with officials at the CDC about proposed messaging to the public.

The report said the White House was hesitant to implement policies that would mandate people to show proof of their vaccination status, but said aides were in talks to discuss whether to ask Americans to wear masks when vaccinated and unvaccinated people congregate in crowded places. – READ MORE

