49 Fully Vaccinated New Jersey Residents Have Died From COVID-19

About four dozen fully vaccinated people in New Jersey have died from COVID-19, health officials say.

Forty-nine deaths among the population have been recorded since December 2020, the New Jersey Department of Health confirmed to The Epoch Times.

Some 5,300 people who had not gotten a vaccine also died with COVID-19.

The 49 deaths come from the pool of 4.8 million residents who have gotten a vaccine, making the death rate slightly greater than one in 100,000 fully vaccinated people.

“That means vaccines are about 99.999 percent effective in preventing deaths due to COVID-19,” Dr. Ed Lifshitz, medical director of the department’s Communicable Disease Service, said in an emailed statement.

As of July 12, about half of the fully vaccinated persons who died had pre-existing conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, or cancer.

Fully vaccinated refers to people who have gotten both Pfizer or Moderna doses or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson jab. – READ MORE

