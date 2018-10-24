CNN’s Cuomo Suggests the US Military Would Gun Down Caravan Migrants

It’s hard to say if it came from a disdain for the U.S. military, an extension of CNN’s “President Trump is literally a third world dictator” narrative, or some other sinister motive. But in the middle of a segment on the “migrant” caravan making its way to the southern border during Monday’s Prime Time, host Chris Cuomo suggested that the military would end up shooting the over 7,000 people when they got to the border in order to turn them away.

Cuomo invited on former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum and former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli pn the discussion. It was one of the few times Cuomo allowed more conservatives than liberals to be a part of the debate and he was up in arms that his guests would advocate for National Guard and military troops to be placed on the border.

“You can send the National Guard if you had to send people who were armed. Why isn’t the Border Patrol enough,” Cuomo demanded to know from Cuccinelli (who was dealing with a bad studio connection). As Cuccinelli was explaining how the border states could send their National Guard troops to turn people away, Cuomo began setting up his horror movie scenario.

“Rick, if you put military down there, we know what the god forbid is in this situation. And then how does it play,” Cuomo began. “How is that good for anybody if — because you’re not going to turn away thousands and thousands of people, even if people start getting shot. And what message does that send? Who wins in that?”– READ MORE