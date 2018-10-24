San Francisco Now Has A ‘SnapCrap’ App To Help Residents Report Poop On Public Walkways

There’s a new, free application San Francisco residents can use to report fecal matter left on public sidewalks to the city’s public works department: SnapCrap.

Created by a tech-savvy resident, SnapCrap allows users to take photos of errant feces and send those photos to city management using the city’s 311 information hotline — which also serves as San Francisco’s official poop-reporting phone number.

The creator, Sean Miller, told NBC’s local affiliate that he was “inspired” to launch the poop-reporting system after moving to San Francisco and finding himself forced to step over human waste lying in the middle of city sidewalks, a phenomenon he hadn’t experienced in his home state of Vermont.

San Francisco approves of the app. One city manager told NBC that “any way people want to report concerns and service requests to us … that’s great,” though city officials stress that they are trying to get ahead of the problem, and that incidents in need of immediate attention should be directed to the city’s 311 hotline, which dispatches the city’s so-called “Poop Patrol.” – READ MORE