Whatever Happened to Dems’ Vow That ‘Impeachment Must Be Bipartisan’?

Steve Guest of the Republican National Committee was succinct and to the point in an email this morning — a morning in which the Democrat-led House Judiciary Committee voted to approve the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), and Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) all “set the benchmark for impeachment,” noted Guest.

“It must be bipartisan,” those individuals said.

That’s what those Democratic leaders supposedly vowed to the American people.

Here are their specific and very clear comments.

Pelosi: “Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country.”

Schiff: “If the evidence isn’t sufficient to win bipartisan support for this, putting the country through a failed impeachment isn’t a good idea.”

Nadler: “Impeachment should not be partisan.”

Because on Friday, the Democrat-led House Judiciary Committee voted otherwise.

“After today’s partisan committee vote,” noted Guest, “it is now crystal-clear that for Democrats, impeachment isn’t about the facts. It’s solely about politics.” – READ MORE