Palestinians Call U.S. Plan to Cut UN Aid a ‘Declaration of War’

A Palestinian Authority spokesman said Wednesday a move by the United States to cut financial assistance in the Middle East amounts to a declaration of war.

A reduction in U.S. aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency — from $125 million to $65 million, unless Palestinian leaders return to negotiations with Israel — was part of the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill signed by President Donald Trump last week.

The United States has been the UNRWA’s largest contributor for decades.

Nabil Abu Rudeinah, a spokesman for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, said the cut — and an additional $705 million in military aid to Israel — is “equivalent to a declaration of war on the Palestinian people.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1