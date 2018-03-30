Security World
Palestinians Call U.S. Plan to Cut UN Aid a ‘Declaration of War’
A Palestinian Authority spokesman said Wednesday a move by the United States to cut financial assistance in the Middle East amounts to a declaration of war.
A reduction in U.S. aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency — from $125 million to $65 million, unless Palestinian leaders return to negotiations with Israel — was part of the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill signed by President Donald Trump last week.
The United States has been the UNRWA’s largest contributor for decades.
Nabil Abu Rudeinah, a spokesman for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, said the cut — and an additional $705 million in military aid to Israel — is “equivalent to a declaration of war on the Palestinian people.” – READ MORE
