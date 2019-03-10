CNN Chief Jeff Zucker Has Conspiracy Theory Meltdown at SXSW

CNN chief Jeff Zucker appeared at the South by Southwest Film Festival (SXSW) over the weekend to spread a number of conspiracy theories about President Trump and Fox News.

Zucker, who only ever makes public appearances in the friendliest of settings — meaning, with his ideological confederates on the left who never ask tough questions or request evidence to back up wild-eyed charges — found that exact audience among the Hollywood elite at SXSW.

In short, Zucker was able to go unchallenged when spewing all kinds of fake news.

Without evidence, Zucker claimed the Justice Department’s attempt to overturn the mega-merger of AT&T and CNN parent company Time-Warner “came from the president.”

“There was absolutely no basis to be doing what they were doing and clearly there was a political agenda at work,” he said, according to Deadline.

None of this is true.

The left-wing Zucker also lashed out at Fox News and without evidence accused the number one cable news outlet (the far-left CNN has been in last place for every year of Zucker’s tenure) of being a propaganda outlet for the state. – MORE