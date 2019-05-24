CNN’s Chris Cuomo calls Benghazi scandal a ‘sham’ during debate on Mueller probe

CNN guest Amy Kremer, a Tea Party activist, praised Trump for “fighting back” against Democrats in Congress and pointed out that “millions of dollars” were spent on the Mueller probe.

“Nothing compared to Benghazi,” Cuomo reacted, referring to lawmakers’ efforts to find out why a U.S. ambassador and others were killed at a U.S. government facility in Libya in September 2012. “Not a drop in the bucket compared to Benghazi and you never complained about that.”

“Why are you pushing back with Benghazi?” Kremer asked.

“Because it was a sham and it took years and seven different hearings and it was a political charade,” Cuomo said.

“And American lives were lost, Chris,” Kremer exclaimed.

"That's right, and you guys took advantage of that and played on those lives and pretended that was your intention when your intention was to smear," the CNN anchor shot back. "And that's why you did it. Now you want to pretend you're on high ground when you were playing lowball."