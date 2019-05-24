Pelosi Claims Trump Is ‘Crying Out’ to Be Impeached, Denies That Party Is Split on Issue

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) denied that the Democrats were split on impeaching President Donald Trump despite the fact that she believes he is “crying out” to be impeached.

Pelosi, however, has been pumping the brakes on impeachment, calling the issue “divisive” and noting that she intends to let her committee chairs — including Reps. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), and Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) — continue with their own investigations before pulling the trigger on impeachment proceedings.

This patient approach hasn’t been that attractive to some Democrats who want to hit the gas on removing Trump. Several reports have noted the infighting between Democrats on the issue, highlighting a key fracture in the party.

Despite the reports of infighting, Pelosi tried to maintain that her party is unified on waiting for the committees to act even though the speaker claimed that Trump is "crying out" to be impeached.