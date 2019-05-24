Pelosi hits back at Trump: I’ll work with him when he ‘starts acting more presidential’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., knocked President Trump’s behavior, suggesting he wasn’t “presidential” when he called her “Crazy Nancy” during a news conference on Thursday.

“When the ‘extremely stable genius’ starts acting more presidential, I’ll be happy to work with him on infrastructure, trade and other issues,” she tweeted in response to a quote from Trump.

Trump, during his news conference on Thursday, claimed that Pelosi had “lost it.” “She’s not the same person. She’s lost it.… She is a mess,” he said.

Trump, Pelosi, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., met on Wednesday but the meeting was cut short. Trump left the meeting, declaring that he wouldn’t work with Democrats on infrastructure until they dropped investigations into his administration.

At her weekly news conference on Thursday, Pelosi claimed that Trump had a “temper tantrum” and suggested his associates stage an “intervention.” Trump tried to set the record straight on Thursday by asking his advisors to testify to his “calm” demeanor during the meeting. – READ MORE