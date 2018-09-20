    True Pundit

    Fusion GPS’ Nellie Ohr Laughs At Congress, Blows Off Hearing

    Posted on
    Nellie Ohr, the wife of Justice Department official Bruce Ohr, is refusing to appear before Congress for a closed-door hearing that was scheduled to take place this Friday, sources tell The Daily Caller News Foundation.

    Ohr, who worked for Fusion GPS, the firm behind the Steele dossier, was scheduled to appear for interviews during a joint session with the House Judiciary and House Oversight & Government Reform Committees. But a congressional source says that she is not cooperating with the requests and will have to be subpoenaed to compel her appearance.

    Ohr was slated to appear before members of the committees to discuss her work for Fusion GPS. Ohr, an expert on Russian affairs, worked for Fusion GPS from December 2015 until just after the election. READ MORE:

    Source: Nellie Ohr Is Refusing To Appear For Congressional Deposition

