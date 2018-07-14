Politics World
Sarah Sanders Shares Photo Of Trump Sitting In Winston Churchill’s Chair – Internet Melts Down
Before meeting with Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister May Friday, President Trump took a seat in Winston Churchill’s chair at Chequers. Chequers is Winston Churchill’s longtime estate. Press secretary Sarah Sanders took a photo of Trump sitting gingerly in the chair.
.@POTUS sits in Winston Churchill’s chair as a guest of Prime Minister May at Chequers. pic.twitter.com/Wv2nrLMnQP
— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) July 13, 2018
From one racist piece of shit to something even worse. https://t.co/k2NvDy0m4f
— mike needs an early night (@MikeDiver) July 13, 2018
Awfully big chair for such a small man. https://t.co/gLxi0WtsIW
— Fernando Espuelas (@EspuelasVox) July 13, 2018
As is the case with many seemingly harmless things the President does, however, the photo hit a nerve on the left. Twitter users called it the “top five worst photos I’ve ever seen” and called Trump a Nazi. – READ MORE
“Protesters gather in London for mass anti-Trump rallies,” screamed the CNN headline.
One march started at 11 a.m. London time with another at 2 p.m. But if pictures from the first march are any indication, estimates of 200,000 angry protesters clogging the city streets might be heavily exaggerated.
That is literally it. pic.twitter.com/PSNnxHsgDm
— Fred (@confitcanard) July 13, 2018
Another picture from the BBC showed even fewer people gathered. – READ MORE
These videos are, without a doubt, the funniest moments from today’s anti-Trump protest in London. Enjoy:
Trump must be literally shaking pic.twitter.com/7rJG7UUf3a
— Orwell & Goode 🇨🇱 (@OrwellNGoode) July 13, 2018
Thump trump
#trumpprotests pic.twitter.com/WpLaJDyema
— Richard Hobbis (@GiantWeta) July 13, 2018
Thump Trump #thumptrump #dumptrump #TrumpVisitUK #marchagainsttrump pic.twitter.com/4rFe8ZKuUO
— Jessica Carroll (@Jess_I_Carroll) July 13, 2018
Thump Trump #dumptrump #trumpuk #protesttrump #marchagainsttrump pic.twitter.com/lGzMWG5eWR
— Jessica Carroll (@Jess_I_Carroll) July 13, 2018
Thump a Trump #TrumpProtest #TrumpNotWelcome pic.twitter.com/anYr2Scm0o
— ＨＡＲＲＹ ＢＯＡＺ (@HarryBoaz) July 13, 2018
We’re embarrassed for you, England. – READ MORE