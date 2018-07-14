Sarah Sanders Shares Photo Of Trump Sitting In Winston Churchill’s Chair – Internet Melts Down

Before meeting with Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister May Friday, President Trump took a seat in Winston Churchill’s chair at Chequers. Chequers is Winston Churchill’s longtime estate. Press secretary Sarah Sanders took a photo of Trump sitting gingerly in the chair.

.@POTUS sits in Winston Churchill’s chair as a guest of Prime Minister May at Chequers. pic.twitter.com/Wv2nrLMnQP — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) July 13, 2018

From one racist piece of shit to something even worse. https://t.co/k2NvDy0m4f — mike needs an early night (@MikeDiver) July 13, 2018

Awfully big chair for such a small man. https://t.co/gLxi0WtsIW — Fernando Espuelas (@EspuelasVox) July 13, 2018

As is the case with many seemingly harmless things the President does, however, the photo hit a nerve on the left. Twitter users called it the “top five worst photos I’ve ever seen” and called Trump a Nazi. – READ MORE

“Protesters gather in London for mass anti-Trump rallies,” screamed the CNN headline.

One march started at 11 a.m. London time with another at 2 p.m. But if pictures from the first march are any indication, estimates of 200,000 angry protesters clogging the city streets might be heavily exaggerated.

Another picture from the BBC showed even fewer people gathered. – READ MORE

These videos are, without a doubt, the funniest moments from today’s anti-Trump protest in London. Enjoy:

Trump must be literally shaking pic.twitter.com/7rJG7UUf3a — Orwell & Goode 🇨🇱 (@OrwellNGoode) July 13, 2018

We’re embarrassed for you, England. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1