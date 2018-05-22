CNN star Don Lemon on President Trump: ‘I think that he is racist’

Don Lemon, the CNN star who has been blasted by President Trump as a “lightweight” and “dumb as a rock,” recently labeled the commander in chief a “racist.”

Lemon sat down with Mark McKinnon for an interview that aired Sunday on Showtime’s “The Circus” to explain how the “CNN Tonight” host keeps his facts straight while covering the Trump administration. McKinnon pointed out that Trump regularly mocks CNN but “very rarely” goes after specific reporters, with Lemon being among the individuals who have come under attack.

“Hmm,” Lemon said before laughing. “Why do you think? Why do you think?”

McKinnon responded by saying that Trump usually goes after people who bother or threaten him – but the CNN star didn’t buy it.

“My feelings about this president have been known. I’ve said it on the air. I think that he is racist,” Lemon said. “I think his actions show it. I think the facts show it. Does he attack me for that reason? I don’t know. It could be part of the equation.” – READ MORE

