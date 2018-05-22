DNC Swimming in Debt as GOP Brings in Record Midterm Donations

With the midterm congressional elections now less than six months away, one political party is growing stronger, while another is having trouble raising money.

According to data from the website ProPublica, the Republican National Committee raked in $13 million in April, well ahead of the Democratic National Committee, which only received less than $7.8 million in donations.

Further, the DNC is deep in debt.

The contrast was noted by ProPublica, which said the GOP figure was a record for a midterm election year, while the Democrats’ haul was its lowest April since 2006.

DNC reports raising $7.8 million in April, lowest midterm figure for that month since 2006. Spent $8.3 million and ended month with $8.7 million in cash. Has $5.3 million in debts: https://t.co/d9421PHHK7 pic.twitter.com/t4bOwInidx — Derek Willis (@derekwillis) May 21, 2018

ProPublica said that the GOP is sitting on $43.8 million while the Democrats have $8.7 million in money for the grueling fall contests. – READ MORE

