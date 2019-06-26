Refugee Convicted of Drunk Driving Charged with Killing 5 U.S. Marine Veterans, Their Spouses

A Ukrainian national who came to the United States as a refugee — and who has a drunk driving conviction — has been charged with the deaths of five U.S. Marine Corps Veterans and two of their loved ones after allegedly causing a crash in Randolph, New Hampshire, last week.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, a 23-year-old refugee from Ukraine, was charged this week with seven counts of negligent homicide for allegedly killing five U.S. Marine Corps Veterans and two of their loved ones on Friday, June 21, when his trailer hitched to his pickup truck hit the motorcyclists.

The victims were riding motorcycles together as members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, a group of U.S. Marine Corps Veterans, their spouses, and loved ones. The victims killed in the crash include:

62-year-old Michael Ferazzi of Contoocook, New Hampshire

59-year-old Albert Mazza of Lee, New Hampshire

58-year-old Daniel Pereira of Riverside, Rhode Island

58-year-olds Jo-Ann & Edward Corr of Lakeville, Massachusetts

42-year-old Desma Oakes of Concord, New Hampshire

45-year-old Aaron Perry of Farmington, New Hampshire

A law enforcement official confirmed to Breitbart News that Zhukovskyy originally entered the U.S. on September 18, 2006, as a refugee from Ukraine. Recently, his father told the Boston Herald, the Ukranian national was able to secure a green card and adjust his refugee status in 2008 to become a permanent legal resident. – READ MORE