Democratic Candidate Stacey Abrams: ‘Undocumented’ Immigrants Are Part of the ‘Blue Wave’ (VIDEO)

Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams Said Tuesday That The “blue Wave” Is Comprised Of “undocumented” Immigrants, Among Many Others.

Abrams made these comments in front of supporters at the Clayton County campaign office during an event with Senator Elizabeth Warren, as first reported by The Washington Free Beacon.

“The thing of it is, the blue wave is African American. It’s white, it’s Latino, it’s Asian-Pacific Islander,” said Abrams, “it is disabled, it is differently-abled, it is LGBTQ, it is law enforcement, it is veterans.”

“It is made up of those who’ve been told that they are not worthy of being here. It is comprised of those who are documented and undocumented.” – READ MORE