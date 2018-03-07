CNN Ratings Continue To Tank. Check Out These BRUTAL Numbers.

The disastrous ratings at CNN continue to trend downward, suggesting that their Trump/Russia conspiracy obsession is falling flat with the general public.

CNN is not only getting crushed by Fox News, which is par for the course, but the network is also taking a beating from MSNBC. Forbes reports, “CNN had significant declines in February, with ratings dropping 19% in total day and 16% in prime, where the network returned an average audience of 979,000 total viewers — behind MSNBC (1.805 million) and Fox News (2.766 million).”

The report adds, “MSNBC has now beaten CNN in prime for 12 consecutive months among viewers 25-54 and 15 consecutive months among all viewers.”

And it gets worse when you look at the top cable news shows for February. CNN doesn’t even crack the top 20. In fact, host Anderson Cooper was the only one to make the top 25 for CNN, sneaking in at the 24 spot. – READ MORE

