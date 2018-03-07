True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Trump Trolls Hollywood Over Terrible Oscar Ratings: ‘We Don’t Have Stars Anymore — Except Your President!’

Posted on by
Share:

On Tuesday, President Trump slapped Hollywood by pointing out the abysmal ratings for the Oscars — and noting that the only true star out there was him.

The truth, of course, is that Trump is right. Trump is ratings magic. The media know it. Hollywood knows it. If you could book either Brad Pitt or Donald Trump on a morning show, you know who you’d pick. And part of that is Hollywood’s fault. Hollywood treats politicians as celebrities — Barack Obama being the most obvious example. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Trump Trolls Hollywood Over Terrible Oscar Ratings: 'We Don't Have Stars Anymore — Except Your President!'
Trump Trolls Hollywood Over Terrible Oscar Ratings: 'We Don't Have Stars Anymore — Except Your President!'

On Tuesday, President Trump slapped Hollywood by pointing out the abysmal ratings for the Oscars — and noting that the only true star out there was him.
Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: