Trump Trolls Hollywood Over Terrible Oscar Ratings: ‘We Don’t Have Stars Anymore — Except Your President!’

On Tuesday, President Trump slapped Hollywood by pointing out the abysmal ratings for the Oscars — and noting that the only true star out there was him.

Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President (just kidding, of course)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018

The truth, of course, is that Trump is right. Trump is ratings magic. The media know it. Hollywood knows it. If you could book either Brad Pitt or Donald Trump on a morning show, you know who you’d pick. And part of that is Hollywood’s fault. Hollywood treats politicians as celebrities — Barack Obama being the most obvious example. – READ MORE

