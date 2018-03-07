Trump Responds To Kim Jong Un’s Sudden Offer To Talk Nukes

President Donald Trump responded to North Korea’s offer to discuss denuclearization with a pair of tweets Tuesday.

Following a landmark meeting between North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and South Korean diplomats in Pyongyang, the North announced a willingness to discuss denuclearization with the U.S., as well as halt weapons testing during dialogue.

We will see what happens! https://t.co/Y1qxoAUfd9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018

Possible progress being made in talks with North Korea. For the first time in many years, a serious effort is being made by all parties concerned. The World is watching and waiting! May be false hope, but the U.S. is ready to go hard in either direction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018

“The North expressed its willingness to hold a heartfelt dialogue with the U.S. on the issues of denuclearization and normalizing relations with the United States. It made it clear that while dialogue is continuing, it will not attempt any strategic provocations, such as nuclear and ballistic missile tests,” Seoul said in a statement. – READ MORE

