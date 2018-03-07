True Pundit

Trump Responds To Kim Jong Un’s Sudden Offer To Talk Nukes

Posted on by
President Donald Trump responded to North Korea’s offer to discuss denuclearization with a pair of tweets Tuesday.

Following a landmark meeting between North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and South Korean diplomats in Pyongyang, the North announced a willingness to discuss denuclearization with the U.S., as well as halt weapons testing during dialogue.

“The North expressed its willingness to hold a heartfelt dialogue with the U.S. on the issues of denuclearization and normalizing relations with the United States. It made it clear that while dialogue is continuing, it will not attempt any strategic provocations, such as nuclear and ballistic missile tests,” Seoul said in a statement. – READ MORE

