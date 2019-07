That is, most assuredly, not the job of the media.

David Zurawik, a media critic for the Baltimore Sun, took President Trump to task over his recent controversial comments regarding his fair city.

Think you’re biased!? @DavidZurawik on CNN: “He’s so far down this road of evil….We can change voters’ minds for 2020. That’s what we can do if we keep speaking forcefully….Journalists do not talk enough about morality because we think people will think we’re biased.” pic.twitter.com/qMrbLrsV37 — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) July 28, 2019

Trump blasted Rep. Elijah Cummings’ and his Baltimore congressional district, accurately describing it as “a disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess.”

The Sun responded by saying in their best playground voice, “Better to have a few rats than to be one.” – READ MORE