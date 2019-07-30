Sanders: I Would ‘Absolutely’ Consider Cutting Aid to Israel (VIDEO)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) said that he would “absolutely” consider cutting aid to Israel during a Friday interview with left-wing podcast Pod Save America.

Sanders clarified his position, saying he would use the funding as a bargaining chip to pressure the Israeli government to behave differently toward its Middle Eastern neighbors.

"This is not easy stuff—to try to finally bring peace to the Middle East and to treat the Palestinian people with a kind of respect and dignity they deserve," he told host Jon Favreau. "Our policy cannot just be pro-Israel, pro-Israel, pro-Israel. It has got to be pro-region working with all of the people, all of the countries in that area."