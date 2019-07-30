Gingrich Is as Concerned About the Actions Taken by the Obama Admin in 2016 as He Was About the Russians

Former Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) claimed that he was more concerned about interference by the Obama administration in the 2016 elections than he was about Russian meddling.

“I reached the conclusion, after all of this noise, that there was an effort by a government to affect the election of 2016. Unfortunately, that government was the American government under Barack Obama and it was the FBI and the Justice Department and some other key people in the Obama administration who were trying to affect the election in a way that clearly violates everything we’ve known about how to elect a president. So, I came away from all this at least as worried about what the Americans had done illegally and inappropriately to change the election as I am about what the Russians may or may not have done.”

Gingrich also echoed the concerns by some that Mueller didn’t have a leading role in the investigation, as he appeared to be unaware of some of the details provided. The former speaker expressed concern that the team of investigators was biased against Trump.

“If comes out with the kind of information I think it will, then I think the chairman, Lindsey Graham, of the Senate Judiciary Committee will have an opportunity to establish an investigation. Look, for example, why was it if you were for Clinton you could lie and nothing was done to you. If you were for Trump, you could end up in solitary confinement for months. You go back and you look at exactly the same kind of patterns, it is such an overwhelmingly anti-Trump, protect-Clinton process that I have to assume that it was the left-wing lawyers. Some of whom, by the way, had worked for Hillary Clinton. Some had actually been at an election night party for her. It’s not exactly like this was in any way a neutral effort.”

While Mueller’s report came up empty-handed as far as conspiracy charges against President Trump go, he did find substantial evidence that Russia interfered in the 2016 elections. – READ MORE