China Unveils Nuke Purpose-Built to Evade Defenses

For quite a while there has been an arms race between Russia, China and the United States to develop missiles capable of making it past increasingly-developed missile defense systems.

And on this matter, China has just made a giant leap.

As reported by the Washington Free Beacon, this month communist China successfully tested a supersonic nuclear missile — the Starry Sky 2 — designed to make it through current missile defense systems.

United States intelligence agencies, who have been monitoring China’s nuclear missile programs, confirmed the test.

The Starry Sky 2, according to Chinese state media, achieved an air speed of Mach 6 (4,603 miles per hour). – READ MORE