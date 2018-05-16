CNN Panel: Democrats ‘Nervous’ About 2018 Right Now, Only United by Being Anti-Trump (VIDEO)

Panelists on CNN’s “Inside Politics” panel Tuesday said Democrats were “nervous” about their political hopes in 2018 and are united only in their opposition to President Donald Trump.

They reacted to Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s (D., Minn.) statement Tuesday that voters are more interested in the economy and health care than in the Russia investigation.

Host John King asked about the significance of her statement in the context of being successful in November, as Democrats try to win back Congress in what should be a favorable year since they are out of the White House. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1